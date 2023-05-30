Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Today's Birthday (05/30/23)— Articulate your personal mission this year. Steadily advance your career. Your team wins a valuable prize this spring. Adjusting physical practices for summer's changing conditions inspires an autumn fun, relaxation and romance phase. Capture winter creativity into plans and schedules. Choose paths fulfilling long-term possibilities.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is a 7 — Collaborate on something fun. The facts you need can be found. Express your feelings with your partner. Let someone teach you a new trick.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is an 8 — Your work is gaining attention. Power into a busy schedule with good food and rest. Energize physical performance with steady practice. Prioritize health.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is an 8 — Romance and fun take priority. Reality may not match your fantasy. It could be better. Get out and play around with beloved people.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is a 7 — Reorganize and reinvent spaces for current circumstances. Clean a mess. Make simple, practical improvements. Do laundry and watch a movie. Enjoy home comforts.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is an 8 — You're especially brilliant and creative. Friends help you make a useful connection. Participate in a larger conversation. Sift facts from fiction. Share practical data.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is an 8 — The next phase is ripe with lucrative potential. Draw upon hidden assets. You may find an answer in a dream. Nurture your garden.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is a 9 — Direct attention toward a personal passion project. Follow your heart to grow stronger. Love motivates you into action. Contribution is simple and satisfying.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is a 6 — Avoid noise, crowds or distraction. Peaceful privacy leads to productivity. Your quick action gains appreciation.Complete one phase and begin another. Recharge and relax.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is a 9 — Everything seems possible with teamwork. Remain open to shifting circumstances. Play your part. Share information and resources. One good friend leads to another.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is an 8 — Forge ahead with professional priorities. Abandon outworn preconceptions or assumptions to advance. Learn from young people. Stay connected with community allies. Share encouragement.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is a 7 — Investigate and explore. Study and research. Savor delicious stories and discoveries. Share ideas and curiosities. Unravel a mystery, one clue at a time.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is an 8 — Monitor financial conditions with shared accounts. Both learn and teach. Tune out the chaos or noise. Focus creative energy on making money grow.

— Tribune Content Agency