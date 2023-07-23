Today's Birthday (07/23/23)— Your career reaches new heights this year. Consistent financial collaboration builds shared wealth. Make summer domestic changes for surging autumn creativity that inspires your career to blossom. An unexpected plot twist reorients springtime stories, before an exploration entices with mysterious discoveries. Enjoy professional triumphs.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is an 8 — Reminisce with your partner, with Venus retrograde over the next five weeks. Consider the past and imagine a satisfying future. Prosper through experience.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is a 7 — Maintain health and fitness routines, with Venus retrograde. Stick to tested methods, techniques and recipes. Hone what you've been doing rather than trying new tricks.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is a 7 — Look back on what you love, with Venus retrograde. Indulge retrospection and nostalgia. Share old family photos. Reconnect with beloved people.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is a 7 — Stick to familiar domestic routines, with Venus retrograde for five weeks. Traditional flavors, activities and colors comfort. Connect with elders and ancestors.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is a 6 — Reflect on the past. For the next five weeks, with Venus retrograde, share traditions, histories and retrospective works. Explore ancient creative wisdom. Express your arts.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is a 9 — Revise budgets and marketing plans over five weeks, with Venus retrograde. Familiar home comforts are especially soothing. Stick to conservative, low-risk investments. Share resources.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is an 8 — Stick to tried-and-tested personal styles over the next five weeks, with Venus retrograde. Do what worked before. Beauty feeds you. Nurture your own sensitivities.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is a 6 — Old pathways beckon, with Venus retrograde for five weeks. Listen to your angels and ancestors. Meditate and look within. Foster compassion. Appreciate beauty.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22Dec. 21)— Today is an 8 — Strengthen lasting bonds and relationships over the next five weeks, with Venus retrograde. Old friends and lovers can reappear. Get nostalgic together. Share and connect.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is an 8 — Practice basic professional skills over five weeks, with Venus retrograde. Maintain your position. Look back to what worked before. Clean up old messes.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is an 8 — Return to familiar places and favorite destinations, with Venus retrograde. Find comfort and beauty in tradition and ritual.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is a 7 — Reduce waste. Conserve and recycle resources. Collect from previous work over five weeks, with Venus retrograde. Grow your savings. Take care of heirlooms and treasures.

— Tribune Content Agency