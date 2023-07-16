WASHINGTON — After a trip to Beijing, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is back in India for the third time in nine months, this time to meet finance ministers from the Group of 20 nations about global economic challenges like the increased threat of debt defaults facing low-income countries.

Yellen will use her time in Gandhinagar to try to foster warming relations between the U.S. and India. She also plans a stop in Hanoi, Vietnam, to address supply chain reliability, clean energy transition and other economic matters.

Yellen's goals for her time in India: press for debt restructuring in developing countries in economic distress, push to modernize global development banks to make them more climate-focused and deepen the U.S.-India relationship.

Yellen's stops in the country signal the importance of that relationship at a time of tensions with China. India's long relationship with Russia also will loom as the Kremlin's war in Ukraine continues.