WAUPUN – Construction of the new Waupun Senior Center will begin next month after the Waupun City Council chose SMA Construction of Green Bay for the project.

Waupun received a nearly $5 million Neighborhood Investment Fund grant to help with the construction of the new senior center. However, the project has come in higher than that cost.

Waupun City Administrator Kathy Schlieve said the final project did come in above the grant award but the council elected to proceed with the project.

“The remaining funds are coming from a combination of TID 6 funds to support infrastructure extensions, sale of the existing building, fundraising, and if needed ARPA use,” Schlieve said.

The proposed center will be constructed on city-owned land located at 520 McKinley St., the former location of the Waupun Christian Grade School.

“The original design was a two-story building with some unfinished space to allow room for future growth,” Schlieve said. “However that design priced at around $8 million. We cut the second story and elevators and worked very hard to standardize and select finishes that were low maintenance. That brought us to the final project design.”

The final plans include a fitness center, kitchen, a dedicated billiards room, dining facility and a gym with a basketball court. The gym will be located in a semi-disconnected building attached to the main facility. Parking will be available on both sides of the building.

“All of the programming that we offer today will still be in place, however more programming can be offered,” Schlieve said. “In our current building there is a lot of time tearing down and setting up for programming because of space limitations. The new building is five times larger than our current facility with dedicated spaces for fitness, a gym, foot care clinics, etc. No teardown will be needed and group sessions for card playing and other enrichment opportunities can be run concurrently. Currently, pickleball has to be held at a different contracted location. With the new gym, we gain three indoor pickleball court spaces as just one example. I only see programming ability growing given this new space.”

In total, the structure will be just over 22,000 square feet.

Schlieve said they are currently working through pre-construction planning but are hoping to have a set schedule soon.

“I’m hoping for groundbreaking in August and with substantial completion by October 2024,” Schlieve said. “We have to be 100% complete by end of December 2024 per grant requirements.”

SMA Construction was the lowest of three qualified bidders on the project at $4,792,410. Schlieve said they are required by state statute to select the lowest qualified bidder on construction projects over $25,000.

Schlieve said there are plans to sell the former senior center.

