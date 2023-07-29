INDIANAPOLIS — David Braun had an unenviable task Wednesday at Big Ten football media days.

The Wales native and Kettle Moraine High School graduate is the interim coach for Northwestern, a program whose hazing scandal drew myriad questions. Many of those Braun simply couldn't answer, whether that be because he's in his first year with the Wildcats and wasn't present for the decades of alleged abusive practices or because of the lawsuits that have been filed against the university and its leadership.

Braun repeatedly called it his duty to support his players through the tumult while also preparing for his first season as a head coach.

"I've been fortunate throughout my career to have some incredible challenges put in front of me," Braun said. "I've been out of my comfort zone at times, many times, and that's where a lot of growth has come. I've never been this far outside my comfort zone.

"I walk into that facility, or hop on the phone or even in a text message … 'Is this supporting our players? Is this serving our players?' That's what I'm here for right now and tried to do just that."

Braun's path to a coaching career started in Wisconsin, where he fell in love with the game rooting on the University of Wisconsin with his father at Camp Randall Stadium. Braun's playing career ended at Winona State in 2007, then he spent the next two years as a graduate assistant at his alma mater. He spent a season at Culver-Stockton College in Missouri as defensive coordinator before returning to Winona State as a co-defensive coordinator.

He entered the Division I ranks as the defensive line coach at UC-Davis in 2015, then went to Northern Iowa after two years. He became a national commodity after becoming the defensive coordinator at North Dakota State in 2019, helping the Bison win two national championships in his tenure before joining the Wildcats staff. He was named the interim coach on July 14, taking over for Pat Fitzgerald, who had been the Wildcats coach for 17 seasons. Braun said he has not seen any of the hazing actions that have been alleged, and that he trusts the staff that was retained following Fitzgerald's firing. Assistant coach Matt MacPherson has been named in a lawsuit that alleges MacPherson witnessed the hazing.

"I think he's handling it really well," said Northwestern athletic director Derrick Gragg during a recorded interview on Big Ten Network. "He's done a great deal of outreach. And I think, as we always say, the seat next to the bigger seat is always 1 million miles away. And I think he's probably experiencing a lot of that, but his maturity level is something that's really impressive and to be able to deal with this. … Obviously, he would not want to come into a situation like this under these circumstances. But these are the circumstances we're dealing with."

Braun will make his return to Camp Randall on Nov. 11 when Northwestern plays the Badgers.

Braun's worked to earn a chance to be a Power Five coach, but admits this wasn't how he'd ever imagined it. On top of the controversy that surrounds his professional life, his home life is undergoing a big chance — his wife Kristin is expecting their third child and first girl within days.

"It's all been very emotional highs and lows," he said, "but to know that our family has the full support of our players means everything to Kristin and I … it's a special group of young men."

Northwestern's player representatives decided Tuesday to not attend the event in Indianapolis, a choice that Braun said was made after a number of discussions. Braun was asked if he'd considered not attending given the situation his program faced and his wife expecting soon.

"There were some jokes about if Kristin could go into labor roughly about 8 a.m. this morning," Braun said, "but absolutely not. If I'm going to ask our players to stare this thing down and take on this adversity and come together, it was absolutely critical that I showed up, stared this down and started to pave a roadmap for how we're going to move forward."

Braun will call plays for the Wildcats' defense this season, something he said is an effort to keep a semblance of continuity that the team built in the spring. Northwestern will look to add a defensive assistant to fill out the staff.

Braun said that whomever the program hires, that individual will have to share his mindset of keeping the players' well-being the top priority — "running to the fire," as Braun called it.

He was asked if that's what he had to do given his circumstances.

"I thought I was running to my ultimate dream job that I hoped to be in until 'Fitz' retired," Braun said. "Honestly, I didn't think I was running to the fire, I thought I was being blessed with an opportunity to really fulfill a lifelong dream of coaching in the Big Ten … I've been thrust into the fire.

"I've leaned on my faith a great deal, and I truly believe that in my journey, our family's journey, that the Lord has marked my steps from the standpoint of putting me in situations that have prepared me for this situation. That doesn't mean it's easy, that doesn't mean that I have it all figured out."