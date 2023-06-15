Jan. 26, 1938—June 1, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS, MN—William S. Pomplun died of natural causes on June 1, 2023, surrounded by family in Minneapolis, MN.

William brought joy and smiles to whomever he interacted and will forever be remembered as a man obsessed with golf and who deeply loved his wife of 52 years.

William was born in Richland Center, WI, on January 26, 1938, the eldest of five siblings. He attended Richland Center Schools through 1954, before his family relocated to Portage, WI, where he graduated high school in 1956.

William is survived by his three daughters: Gillian Pomplun, Patricia Sang, and Nancy (Joo Hee) Pomplun; grandchildren: Moira Walker, Dylan Walker, and Kayla Sang; and siblings: Susan (David) Cawley, Paula Pomplun, and Robert (Joan) Pomplun.

William was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Lucille (Pierce) Pomplun; his wife, Jean (Swanson) Pomplun; and sister, Judith (John) Wieloch.

William was enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, and honorably discharged in 1963. He earned his Bachelors of Science in Chemistry from UW-La Crosse, and enjoyed a long career with Kimberly-Clark Corp. in Neenah, WI. After which he and Jean retired to live their golden years in North Carolina.