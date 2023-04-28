What do you get when you put a marshmallow confection together with bookish types? A Peeps literary-themed, diorama competition. It's happening now at the Portage Public Library.

George Eliot's "Middle-marshmallow," anyone? F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gats-Peep," maybe? Philip K. Dick's "Do Androids Dream of Electronic Peeps," perhaps?

"We thought it would be a great library-wide, all-ages program to have at the library," said Angie Tomlinson, library assistant in the Portage Public Library's children's department. She's worked at the library the last 10 years and the Peeps competition is in its second year.

The entries are now being displayed in the library. Voting ends April 29 with winners announced in separate categories next week.

There are four categories: ages 8 and under; ages 9 to 12; 13- to 18-year-olds; and families (an adult assisting with a child). The dioramas that were entered all had to relate to a book and all had to have at least one Peep in the diorama.

Winners get, Tomlinson said, "Fame! Glory! Bragging rights! Also, a $25 Portage Green Gift Certificate that can be spent locally."

Peeps have become a quintessential candy for Easter and other major holidays. Produced by Just Born, a candy manufacturer in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, they've been on grocery store shelves since 1953.

Their popularity has since grown. The company produces enough Peeps in one year to circle the globe, twice. Peeps have been the No. 1 non-chocolate candy at Easter for more than 20 years. Yellow is America's bestselling Peep color.

"I like Peeps," Tomlinson said. "It doesn't matter if it's a bunny, chick, blue, yellow, or pink. I haven't met a Peep I didn't like."

Tomlinson likes all the diorama entries this year. Some pay homage to "The Wizard of Oz." Some, to Harry Potter books. She also likes the local creative community who made them.

"I think it's great," she said, "to have events that get all ages involved."

That might include a diorama of Raymond Chandler's "The Big Peep." That would be pretty sweet.

Close Story time at Portage Library Story time at Portage Library Story time at Portage Library Story time at Portage Library Story time at Portage Library Story time at Portage Library Story time at Portage Library GALLERY: Story time at Portage Public Library Story time at Portage Library Story time at Portage Library Story time at Portage Library Story time at Portage Library Story time at Portage Library Story time at Portage Library Story time at Portage Library