MONDAY

May 8, 2023

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Spirit Rangers

Netflix ■ Season Premiere

The animated kids series returns for Season 2, with Eddy, Summer and Kodi back in action at Xus National Park, learning about nature on exciting adventures with new visitors and old friends, as well.

147thWestminster Kennel Club Dog Show

FS1 & FS2, beginning at Noon Live

Catch live coverage of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show from the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York. This afternoon on FS2 has breed judging and Junior Showmanship preliminaries. Primetime on FS1 has judging for the Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding Groups.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: Conference Semifinals: Game4

ESPN, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Live

Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs continues tonight with a pair of Game 4s on ESPN.

The Neighborhood

CBS, 7 p.m.

Calvin and Marty (Cedric the Entertainer and Marcel Spears) are surprised when their new business sparks protests from residents concerned about gentrification in the new episode "Welcome to the Other Neighborhood."

All American

The CW, 7 p.m.

In "Sabotage," Olivia (Samantha Logan) gets an exciting opportunity but has to decide if the timing is right for her.

The Voice

NBC, 7 p.m.

The playoffs continue as the 10 artists remaining across Team Kelly and Team Niall hold nothing back. Tough decisions are made when Kelly and Niall can only each advance two artists to the live semifinals.

NCIS

CBS, 8 p.m.

NCIS works to solve the murder of a senator's daughter who has a rebellious reputation and large online following in the new episode "Second Opinion."

Fantasy Island

FOX, 8 p.m.■ Season Finale

Jason Priestley stars as a charming doctor who's made a fortune selling all-natural vitamins. But he's about to get a dose of revenge from his three ex-wives in the Season 2 finale "MJ Akuda & the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Wives Club."

That's My Jam

NBC, 9 p.m.

Celebrity guests Jenna Dewan and JoJo Siwa face off against Nikki Glaser and Jay Pharoah in a series of music, dance and trivia-based games and musical performances, including Vinyl Countdown, Disco Charades and Air Guitar.