WEDNESDAY

August 2, 2023

All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Disney+ ■ Feature Film Exclusive

Marvel's beloved band of misfit heroes — Quill (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff ), Groot (voice of Vin Diesel) and Rocket (voice of Bradley Cooper) — are back in their final big-screen adventure. The group is settling into life on Knowhere, but it isn't long before their world is upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past. Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a mission to save Rocket's life — a mission that, if not completed successfully, could lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them. Sean Gunn also returns as Kraglin, with Will Poulter making his debut as Adam Warlock.

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food

Netflix

A shocking indictment of the food industry and its regulators, this documentary exposes how decades of apathy and malfeasance have left the American food supply and its consumers vulnerable to deadly pathogens like E. coli and salmonella.

Big Brother

CBS, 7 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

In a special 90-minute episode, Big Brother premieres its milestone 25th season as a new group of Houseguests moves in. Expect the unexpected this summer with a season full of twists, turns and throwbacks to the past 24 seasons. Following the premiere, the series will air Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Julie Chen Moonves is back as host.

Nancy Drew

The CW, 7 p.m.

In "The Ballad of Lives Foregone," Carson (Scott Wolf) and Ryan (Riley Smith) work together to help Nancy (Kennedy McMann).

MasterChef: United Tastes of America

FOX, 7 p.m.

The top 17 home chefs return to the kitchen for their second Mystery Box Challenge, but this time, one region will begin the challenge 10 minutes behind the rest in the new episode "Birds of a Feather Mystery Box."

LA Fire & Rescue

NBC, 7 p.m.

In the episode "Broken Bones & Burning Homes," the Air Ops team is back in action as they are called in on a rescue where every second is crucial to the patient's survival. Meanwhile, Stations 41 and 16 join forces as they back each other up on a residential house fire.

The Wonder Years

ABC, 8 p.m.

In "A Star Is Born," Dean (Elisha Williams) joins the drama club, only to find himself mixed up in drama of his own.

Riverdale

The CW, 8 p.m.

In "Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Four: A Different Kind of Cat," Betty (Lili Reinhart) enlists help from Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) after deciding she's going to publish her own book.

Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars

FOX, 8 p.m.

In the new episode "As Seen on TV," the remaining six contestants split into two teams and take over a QVC satellite studio to produce a 20-minute segment on kitchen products. QVC executives and customers decide which team created the best segment and which team gets eliminated.

Human Footprint

PBS, 8 p.m.

Modern cities are an ecosystem built by and for humans. In the new episode "The Urban Jungle," biologist Shane Campbell-Staton encounters three species thriving in the city, reckons with our complex urban history and envisions a new and wilder urban future.