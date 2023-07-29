SATURDAY

July 29, 2023

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Henry 180

NBC, 2 p.m. Live

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, to take on the 4-mile, 14-turn circuit in the Henry 180.

Act Your Age

Bounce TV, 7 p.m. ■ Season Finale

The hit sitcom starring Kym Whitley, Tisha Campbell and Yvette Nicole Brown concludes its first season.

Baking It

NBC, 7 p.m.; also streams on Peacock

In "Granny's Got a Brand-New Bake," the bakers remake recipes from a granny's purse that are as retro as they are revolting.

Greatest Geek Year Ever: 1982

The CW, 7 p.m. ■ Season Finale

Henry Winkler joins the Night Shift, and Eddie Murphy has 48 Hrs. to stay out of jail.

Aloha Heart

Hallmark Channel, 7 p.m. ■ Original FIlm

A conservationist travels to Hawaii for her best friend's wedding and instead of a relaxing vacation finds herself busy with wedding prep and helping the new hotel owner make changes to his family property.

Shark Week 2023 Continues

Discovery Channel, beginning at 7 p.m.

The 35th year of Discovery's Shark Week concludes tonight with two premiere specials. Dawn of the Monster Mako follows underwater cinematographer Joe Romeiro and his marine biologist wife, Lauren, as they search the waters of Portugal's Azores and try to capture a 14-foot mako shark on film. Then, MegaSharks of Dangerous Reef investigates local fishing reports from the remote islands o south Australia's Eyre Peninsula that claim to have seen some of the biggest white sharks on the planet.

V.C. Andrews' Dawn

Lifetime, 7 p.m. ■ Original Film

In the fourth and final film of the V.C. Andrews' Dawn series, "Part 4: Midnight Whispers," Dawn's (Brec Bassinger) daughter flees to the plantation where she was born, a place with its own dark secrets.

Farm Dreams

Nat Geo Wild, 9 p.m. ■ New Series

This six-part docuseries follows farmer/forager Indy Officinalis as she connects aspiring farmers with experts to help them realize their dreams of living in nature on their own terms. More than just an exploration into the worlds of homesteading and aqua, micro, rooftop and indoor farming, the series presents a journey of farmers helping farmers.