TUESDAY

May 2, 2023

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Love Village

Netflix ■ New Series

In this Japanese dating show, singles relocate to a house in the mountains to see if love might transpire in a tranquil and idyllic setting, away from the realities of the world. The aim is for participants to find their everlasting love by showing their real faces, crying, laughing and quarreling. Will the participant find their lasting love and leave the house and village with that partner?

The Rookie

ABC, 7 p.m. ■ Season Finale

In "Under Siege," the team realizes their division may be a target for a group of masked assailants.

Neighborhood Wars

A&E, 8 p.m.

If there's one thing this series confirms, it's that there are a lot of really odd people out there. In the first of tonight's back-to-back new half-hour episodes, you'll hear about a New York City homeowner's ultrasonic rat sensor that is repelling more than just rodents, and a gardener who accidentally weed-whacks the neighbor's flowers but faces swift retaliation. Then, in "My Neighbor Is Eating My Mail," you'll be shocked to learn about an Austin, Texas, homeowner who discovers just that.

The Rookie: Feds

ABC, 8 p.m. ■ Season Finale

In "Red One," an internal investigation unit agent is drugged and buried alive in a desert outside of Vegas.

Accused

FOX, 8 p.m.

When all her attempts to discover the identity of her biological father hit roadblocks, a teenager takes extreme measures to uncover the truth. Bebe Wood, Betsy Brandt and Josh Hamilton star in the new episode "Jessie's Story."

1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed

HBO, 8 p.m.; also streams on HBO Max

Through a series of insightful conversations, W. Kamau Bell explores the experiences of mixed kids and families in the San Francisco Bay area. The documentary was inspired by Bell and his wife, Melissa, wanting to get a better understanding of what life is like for their mixed daughters, who are navigating issues of identity in a world that often asks them to pick a side.

The Wall

NBC, 8 p.m.

Married couple Matt and Bria from Philadelphia go head-to-head with the Wall.

My Grandparents' War

PBS, 8 p.m. ■ Season Finale

In Season 2's final episode, award-winning singer-songwriter Emeli Sande explores her grandparents' remarkable stories, which span World War II, the Mau Mau insurgency in Kenya and the fight for independence in Zambia. With her ancestors having been split across fault lines, Sande faces a mix of emotions. "Both sets of my grandparents were involved in violent struggles in Africa," she says. "One tasked with upholding the British Empire, the other trying to overthrow it."

Will Trent

ABC, 9 p.m. ■ Season Finale

Will (Ramon Rodriguez) realizes the answers he seeks have been in front of him all along in the final episode of the season, "A Bad Temper and a Hard Heart."

Home in the Wild

Nat Geo, 9 p.m. ■ New Series

Jim and Tori Baird thought their days of professional adventuring were over when their son Wesley was diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder. But after learning from doctors that being immersed in nature could have a positive impact on his development, they take Wes and his baby brother on expeditions into the backcountry to see if an off-grid life would be not only possible but beneficial for their family. This half-hour series, beginning with back-to-back episodes tonight, follows their adventures.

Weakest Link

NBC, 9 p.m.

An astrologist, a car salesman and a self-proclaimed British bombshell are three of the eight players looking to win life-changing money in this fast-paced trivia game.