MONDAY

July 10, 2023

All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

MLB Home Run Derby

ESPN, 7 p.m. Live

The biggest sluggers in the big leagues swing for the fences in the fan-favorite All-Star contest at Seattle's T-Mobile Park. Juan Soto, currently of the San Diego Padres, won the derby last season while with the Washington Nationals.

The Rising

The CW, 7 p.m.

Neve (Clara Rugaard) discovers that there is another woman like her. Together, they face their trauma.

Stars on Mars

FOX, 7 p.m.

The stars on the simulated Mars base are tasked with a rescue mission when four new celebronauts "crash-land" on the Martian surface in the new episode "Resupply Mission."

American Ninja Warrior

NBC, 7 p.m.

The qualifying rounds continue in Los Angeles with ninjas from across the country taking on the world's most challenging obstacle course.Competitors as young as 15 return to take on veterans and will have a chance to face a taller Mega Warped Wall.

Lil Jon Wants to Do What?

HGTV, 8 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

Rapper-turned-innovative-home-renovator Lil Jon will once again team up with popular designer Anitra Mecadon to take skeptical homeowners out of their comfort zones as he lights up boring homes with his startlingly over-the-top renovations. In the season premiere, "Dripping in Bling," they renovate a basement for homeowners who want to be completely hands-off . And with 16-foot ceilings and tons of square footage, the sky is the limit.

The Wall

NBC, 8 p.m.

Mother/daughter duo Kavi and Rhadika, from Green Brook, New Jersey, take on the ups and downs of contending on the Wall.

The Great American Recipe

PBS, 8 p.m.

The cooks prepare grab-and-go meals, from breakfast burritos to musubi. In the second round, they make home-baked treats as part of the first-ever Great American Recipe Bake Sale.

Secrets of Miss America

A&E, 9 p.m. ■ New Limited Series

This four-hour limited series delves into the long-kept secrets of America's oldest beauty pageant, exposing the shocking scandals at its core. A cultural event once viewed by 80 million people a year, the pageant now struggles to stay relevant to a new generation of Americans whose views on beauty and sexual politics have changed drastically. Told by pageant insiders — including more than 20 former Miss Americas telling their stories in one documentary for the first time — whistleblowers, contemporary contestants, executives and critics, the series gives viewers a glimpse at the cost of wearing the crown and sash.

Flip the Strip

HGTV, 9 p.m. ■ New Series

The sweltering Las Vegas heat is nothing compared with the smoldering stars of the male revue stage show Australia's Thunder From Down Under, who will launch their home-renovation business in HGTV's new six-episode series. Headliners by night and expert tradesmen by day, Ben Cleary, Dan Paterson, Liam Black and Malik Wills-Martin will work with celebrated interior designer Kelly Stone to turn their clients' humdrum homes into glitzy desert oases.

BBQ USA

Food Network, 9:30 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

Michael Symon is back with more sizzling heat, tantalizing smoke and mouthwatering action at the country's biggest and toughest barbecue competitions. The eight-episode season follows Symon as he immerses viewers in the heart of American barbecue culture, celebrating its unique flavors and traditions and the talented pitmasters competing for cash prizes and the ultimate recognition as masters of their craft.