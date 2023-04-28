All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Peter Pan & Wendy Disney+■ Original Film

Head back to Neverland in this live-action film based on J.M. Barrie's classic characters, a reimagining of Disney's 1953 animated favorite Peter Pan. The story introduces Wendy Darling (Ever Anderson), a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan (Alexander Molony), a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers John (Joshua Pickering) and Michael (Jacobi Jupe), and a tiny fairy named Tinker Bell (Yara Shahidi), Wendy travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, she encounters the evil pirate Captain Hook (Jude Law) and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever. The cast also includes Jim Gaffigan as Smee, Alan Tudyk as Mr. Darling and Molly Parker as Mrs. Darling.

Clock Hulu ■ Original Film

Writer/director Alexis Jacknow expanded her short film Clock, created during the pandemic for 20th Digital Studio's "Bite Size Halloween" initiative, into this feature-length psychological thriller. It tells the story of Ella (Dianna Agron), who enrolls in a clinical trial to try to fix her seemingly broken biological clock after friends, family and society pressure her to have children. Jay Ali and Melora Hardin co-star.

From Black Shudder; also streams on AMC+■ Original Film

A young mother (Anna Camp), crushed by guilt after the disappearance of her young son five years earlier, is presented with a bizarre offer to learn the truth and set things right. But how far is she willing to go, and is she willing to pay the terrifying price for a chance to hold her boy again?

The Retro Plant Shop With Mikey and Jo Magnolia Network, 7 p.m. ■New Series

Mikey works to build the business of her dreams with help from her big sister, Joanna. She collects vintage pots and plants in a retro-inspired plant shop and hosts her first big sale, all while balancing life as a busy mom of six.

Grand Crew NBC, beginning at 7 p.m.■ Season Finale

The sitcom's second season concludes with back-to-back half-hour episodes. First, in "Wine & Journals," Noah (Echo Kellum) dates a girl who likes to have sex for hours, Nicky (Nicole Byer) finds the house of Anthony's (Aaron Jennings) dreams, and Wyatt (Justin Cunningham) spends time with his niece, Nadine. Then, "Wine & Tastings" finds the crew going to a wine-tasting event at a very exclusive club. There, Noah and Sherm (Carl Tart) enter a wine-tasting competition, while Anthony and Nicky try to get into the "members only" area, and Wyatt and Kristen (Maya Lynne Robinson) just want some crab cakes.

International Jazz Day From the United Nations PBS, 9 p.m.

Jazz stars from around the globe come together to celebrate the unifying power of music with performances by Herbie Hancock, David Sanborn, Shemekia Copeland, Gregory Porter, Lizz Wright, Jose James, Hiromi, Marcus Miller, Ravi Coltrane and more.