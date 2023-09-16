SATURDAY

September 16, 2023

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

College Football

ABC, CBS, ESPN, FOX & NBC, beginning at 11 a.m. Live

Top games this Saturday include LSU at Mississippi State (ESPN), Florida State at Boston College (ABC), South Carolina at Georgia (CBS), Alabama at South Florida (ABC), Western Kentucky at Ohio State (FOX), Tennessee at Florida (ESPN), Syracuse at Purdue (NBC), Pittsburgh at West Virginia (ABC), TCU at Houston (FOX) and Colorado State at Colorado (ESPN).

NASCAR Cup Series: Bass Pro Shops Night Race

USA Network, 6:30 p.m. Live

NASCAR Cup Series stars return to the short track at Tennessee's Bristol Motor Speedway for the final race in the Round of 16 playoff s. The field of championship-eligible drivers is cut down to 12 for next week's race at Texas Motor Speedway.

How She Caught a Killer

Lifetime, 7 p.m. ■ Original Film

Rookie detective Linda Murphy (Sarah Drew) is fresh out of the police academy when she hears her boss, Detective David Goodman (Eric Keenleyside), talking about a serial killer in the area who seems to be targeting sex workers. Teaming up with FBI agent Neil Carter (Jamall Johnson), Linda fights to go undercover to help solve the murders and, if all goes accordingly, capture a serial killer.

Dr. Oakley: Yukon Vet

Nat Geo Wild, 9 p.m.

In the episode "Stay Wild," the Oakleys treat a sloth suffering from electric shock, track an elusive tapir and release rescued animals back into the wild.