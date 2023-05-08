Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2023 in Madison, WI
