The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2023 in Madison, WI
