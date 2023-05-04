Madison folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Q: What is happening with ocean temperatures?
Friday will be nice, but with another cold front arriving Saturday morning, temperatures will be going down and rain is coming back. And even …
With an area of low pressure working over us, more rain and snow are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday. See when showers are expected to …
We're past the peak of the activity, but showers will still be around Tuesday. Find out when they're most likely, when the rain and snow chanc…
Another chilly day Wednesday but staying dry. Warmer temperatures are expected in the days ahead, but also increasing rain chances. Find out w…