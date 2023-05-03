Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2023 in Madison, WI
