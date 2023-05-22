Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 d…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. A 57-degree low is for…
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 d…