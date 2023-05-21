Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2023 in Madison, WI
