It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2023 in Madison, WI
