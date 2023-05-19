Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Madison. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today…
Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The area wil…
Madison will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees t…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. A 57-degree low is for…
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…