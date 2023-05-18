The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2023 in Madison, WI
