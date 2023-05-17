Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Madison. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today…
Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The area wil…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We'll see sunshine…
Madison will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees t…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degr…