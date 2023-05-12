Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 deg…
Another chilly day Wednesday but staying dry. Warmer temperatures are expected in the days ahead, but also increasing rain chances. Find out w…
We're past the peak of the activity, but showers will still be around Tuesday. Find out when they're most likely, when the rain and snow chanc…
With an area of low pressure working over us, more rain and snow are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday. See when showers are expected to …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …