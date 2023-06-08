It will be a warm day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Madison area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degr…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We…