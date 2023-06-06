Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.