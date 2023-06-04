The Madison area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2023 in Madison, WI
