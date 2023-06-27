Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2023 in Madison, WI
