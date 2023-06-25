Today's temperature in Madison will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.