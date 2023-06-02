The Madison area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2023 in Madison, WI
