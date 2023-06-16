The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2023 in Madison, WI
