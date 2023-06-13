Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Perio…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
It will be a warm day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Madison will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degre…