Today's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2023 in Madison, WI
