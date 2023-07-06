The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.