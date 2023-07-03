Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2023 in Madison, WI
