The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Madison area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Madison. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. It sh…
Madison will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expec…
The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 d…