The Madison area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Madison. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. It sh…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies to…
Madison will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expec…
The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 d…