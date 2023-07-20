Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Madison. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Madison area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbr…
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies to…
Madison will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expec…