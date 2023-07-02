The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2023 in Madison, WI
