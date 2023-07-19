The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Madison area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbr…
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 …
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies to…
Madison will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expec…