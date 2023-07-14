The Madison area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.