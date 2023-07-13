Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2023 in Madison, WI
