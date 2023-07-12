Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. To…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies to…