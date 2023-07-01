The Madison area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Madison will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees …
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Pa…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …