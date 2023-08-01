Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine to…
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today.…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecas…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…