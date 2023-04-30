Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2023 in Madison, WI
