Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.