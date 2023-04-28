Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2023 in Madison, WI
