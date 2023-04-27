Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.